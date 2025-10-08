Ryder System Grows Southeast Presence With Lebanon Expansion

Ryder System R is strengthening its Southeast presence with the opening of a new full-service truck rental and maintenance facility in Lebanon, TN, about 20 miles east of Nashville. The 7,000-square-foot site expands Ryder System’s footprint in one of the region’s fastest-growing logistics corridors. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting fleet customers with enhanced accessibility and service capabilities. Strategically located near I-40 and Highway 109, the facility provides convenient connections to regional and national transportation networks.

The new location features five maintenance bays, advanced diagnostic technology and full integration with RyderGyde, the company’s digital fleet management platform. This integration enables customers to access real-time maintenance updates, monitor vehicle status and optimize uptime. By combining technology-driven efficiency with hands-on service, Ryder System is improving fleet reliability and reinforcing its leadership in commercial vehicle maintenance and rentals across the Southeast.

Ryder System’s expansion aligns with Lebanon’s rapid economic and population growth, fueled by infrastructure investments and the city’s emergence as a logistics hub. Projects such as the 198-acre Cubes at Sparta Pike industrial park, adding millions of square feet of logistics-ready space. Ryder System is positioning itself to serve the growing transportation and distribution needs of businesses throughout the Nashville area. The new facility strengthens Ryder System’s ability to deliver comprehensive fleet solutions in one of the country’s most dynamic markets.

Share Price Performance

Shares of R have risen 25.1% in the past year, outperforming the 16.5% decline of the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

R currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

