RYDER SYSTEM Earnings Results: $R Reports Quarterly Earnings

RYDER SYSTEM ($R) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $3.45 per share, beating estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,189,000,000, missing estimates of $3,377,238,870 by $-188,238,870.

RYDER SYSTEM Insider Trading Activity

RYDER SYSTEM insiders have traded $R stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $R stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D FATOVIC (EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,113,817 .

. STEVE W. MARTIN (EVP of DTS) sold 10,586 shares for an estimated $1,741,714

THOMAS M. HAVENS (President, Global FMS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $629,756.

RYDER SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of RYDER SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYDER SYSTEM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,447,483 of award payments to $R over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

