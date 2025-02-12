RYDER SYSTEM Earnings Results: $R Reports Quarterly Earnings

RYDER SYSTEM ($R) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $3.45 per share, beating estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,189,000,000, missing estimates of $3,377,238,870 by $-188,238,870.
RYDER SYSTEM Insider Trading Activity
RYDER SYSTEM insiders have traded $R stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $R stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D FATOVIC (EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,113,817.
- STEVE W. MARTIN (EVP of DTS) sold 10,586 shares for an estimated $1,741,714
- THOMAS M. HAVENS (President, Global FMS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $629,756.
RYDER SYSTEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of RYDER SYSTEM stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 2,002,265 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,075,287
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 532,544 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,644,915
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 525,000 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,545,000
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 289,388 shares (+212.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,192,770
- FMR LLC added 281,052 shares (+56.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,977,381
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 258,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,639,290
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 113,490 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,802,041
RYDER SYSTEM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,447,483 of award payments to $R over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LEASE, MAINTENANCE, AND REPAIR SERVICES: $290,003
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $52,500
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $27,071
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $26,796
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $26,741
