News & Insights

Markets
R

Ryder System To Acquire Pit Stop - Quick Facts

July 15, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryder System (R) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pit Stop Fleet Service. Based in Venice, Fla., Pit Stop offers retail mobile commercial fleet maintenance, including battery, tire and transmission repairs, preventative maintenance, and breakdown assistance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ryder will fully integrate Pit Stop employees, assets, and operations. Ron and Connie Perry, who co-founded Pit Stop, will help support the integration into Ryder.

The company said the transaction is expected to add approximately $24 million in gross revenue to Ryder's Torque by Ryder business in 2025 and provide incremental growth to earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.