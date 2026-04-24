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RYDE

Ryde Group FY25 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth

April 24, 2026 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ryde Group Ltd (RYDE), a Singapore-based ride-hailing and carpooling company, reported Friday a narrower net loss for its fiscal 2025 compared to prior year, as revenues increased.

For the full year, net loss narrowed to S$17.79 million or S$0.40 per share from loss of S$18.45 million or S$0.87 per share last year

In US dollars, net loss was $13.83 million or $0.31 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss shrunk to S$5.76 million or $4.48 million from S$7.69 million in the prior year.

Yearly revenue came in at S$12.51 million or $9.73 million, compared to S$8.95 million a year earlier.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Ryde shares were gaining around 1.74 percent, at $1.4752, after closing Thursday's regular trading 0.68 percent higher.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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