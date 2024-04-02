Ryanair (RYAAY) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY ) scaled a 52-week high of $147.78 in the trading session on Apr 1, 2024, before closing a tad lower at $146.50.

The company’s shares have gained 52.6% over the past six months, significantly higher than 26.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out the factors supporting the uptick.

Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair over the past few months owing to the rebound in air-traffic from the pandemic lows. Ryanair’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) revenues improved 23.1% year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes owing to the strong October 2023 mid-term and peak Christmas/New Year travel.

Ryanair continues to benefit from improved traffic growth. Traffic grew 10% during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Management expects fiscal 2024 traffic to be 183.5 million. On the back of a buoyant traffic scenario, the company’s profit after tax also showed year-over-year improvement during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The load factor was a healthy 94% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

Meanwhile, Ryanair recently reported solid traffic numbers for February 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in February was 11.10 million, implying that 5% more passengers flew than a year ago. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was high at 92% in February 2024. The reading was similar in the year-ago period. RYAAY operated more than 63,000 flights in February 2024. However, more than 800 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Ryanair’s measures to expand its fleet to cater to the improvement in air-travel demand are encouraging. RYAAY’s total fleet included 536 aircraft as of Sep 30, 2023.

