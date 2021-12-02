Markets

Ryanair Nov. Load Factor Rises To 86% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY), on Thursday, said its November 2021 traffic increased to 10.2 million guests, compared to 2.0 million guests for the prior year period. The Group's load factor was 86% compared to 62%, a year ago. Ryanair Holdings plc operated over 62,300 flights in November.

For the month of October 2021, the Group's traffic was 11.3 million guests with load factor of 84%. For the month of July 2021, the Group's traffic was 9.3 million guests with load factor of 80%.

