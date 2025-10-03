Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for September 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for September 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.4 million in September 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The September load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 94% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 107,000 flights in September 2025.

Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair, following the end of the pandemic and normalization of economic activities. With travel bookings rising across the industry, passenger revenues at Ryanair are also rising. Because of this air-travel demand strength, RYAAY's traffic grew 9% in fiscal 2024.

Further, we would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst.

Given this encouraging backdrop, Ryanair expects its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow by 3% to 206 million passengers, due to heavily delayed Boeing BA delivery delays.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Shares of RYAAY have gained 37.5% so far this year, outperforming the 2.5% surge of the Zacks Airline industry.

Stock to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider SkyWest SKYW.

SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

Shares of SkyWest have gained 24.6% over the past six months.

