Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for June 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for June 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.9 million in June 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s June traffic also reflects a straight six-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. RYAAY’s June traffic was higher than the May reading of 19.6 million, the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The June load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat on a year-over-year basis and sequential basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. However, the June load factor of 95% was higher than the load factor of 93% reported in April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Although more than 800 flights were canceled due to the Middle East conflict, RYAAY operated more than 109,000 flights in June 2025. This marks an improvement from 108,000 flights operated in May 2025, 103,000 flights in April 2025, 84,000 flights in March 2025, and 71,360 flights in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

We believe RYAAY’s consistent traffic improvement in the past six months has helped this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company witness a surge in its share price movement.

Shares of RYAAY have gained 32.3% so far this year against the 5.5% decline of the Zacks Airline industry.

RYAAY Stock YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair reportedly carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year.

A Stock to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ).

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat was 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current and next-year earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.