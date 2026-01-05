Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for December 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for December 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 14.5 million in December 2025, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in December was much more than the November reading of 13.8 million, highlighting continued momentum toward the end of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) stood at 92% in December 2025, remaining unchanged both year over year and month over month, which underscores stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services.

RYAAY operated more than 82,000 flights in December 2025. This marks an improvement from 78,000 flights operated in November 2025, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair carried 200.2 million passengers (traffic up 9% year over year) in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year. As a result, RYAAY is now the world’s leading low-fare airline in terms of passenger traffic, with low fares and reduced costs acting as the main catalyst.

During the first half of fiscal 2026, RYAAY’s traffic grew 3% year over year to 119 million passengers. Given the aforesaid encouraging backdrops, Ryanair has unveiled its raised traffic outlook for fiscal 2026 (concurrent with its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release on Nov. 3, 2025). Ryanair now expects its fiscal 2026 traffic to grow by more than 3% to 207 million passengers (prior view: 206 million), owing to earlier than expected Boeing BA deliveries and solid demand during the first half of fiscal 2026.

RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of RYAAY have gained 21.1% over the past three months, outperforming the 19.9% surge of the Zacks Airline industry.

RYAAY Stock’s Three-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

