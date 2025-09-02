Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for August 2025

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, reported solid traffic numbers for August 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. In August 2025, Ryanair transported 21 million passengers, representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s August traffic also reflects a straight eight-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. RYAAY’s August traffic was higher than the July reading of 20.7 million, the June reading of 19.9 million, the May reading of 19.6 million, the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The August load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 96% remained flat on a year-over-year basis and sequential basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The August load factor of 96% was higher than the load factors of 95% reported in June and May, 93% reported in April and March, 92% reported in February 2025, and 91% reported in January 2025.

During August 2025, RYAAY operated more than 114,000 flights. This marks an improvement from 113,000 flights operated in July 2025, 109,000 flights operated in June 2025, 108,000 flights operated in May 2025, 103,000 flights in April 2025, 84,000 flights in March 2025, and 71,360 flights in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

We believe RYAAY’s consistent traffic improvement in the past seven months has helped this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company witness a surge in its share price movement.

Shares of RYAAY have gained 45.6% so far this year, outperforming the 11.7% increase of the Zacks Airline industry.

RYAAY Stock's YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We would like to remind investors that Ryanair reportedly carried 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to reach 200 million passengers in a single year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

