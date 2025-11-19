Markets

Ryanair Holdings Seeks Explanation From Edreams Over Alleged Customer Overcharges

November 19, 2025 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAOF.PK), Wednesday asked Edreams, an online travel agency, for an explanation regarding why it is the only large online travel agent or OTA which continues to overcharge the airline company's customers.

The company noted that all other major OTAs have signed up to the principle of price transparency and in return receive direct free of charge access to Ryanair's ticket inventory.

Meanwhile, Edreams has continued scraping Ryanair's website for nearly 20 years and has built its business model on the premise they overcharge their customers, the company stated.

Speaking on the issue, Ryanair's spokesperson commented, "Ryanair's offer to grant Edreams free-of-charge access to our ticket inventory remains open, as long as Edreams is willing to commit to the same principles of price transparency as its competitors have committed to over the past 2 years."

Ryanair's stock closed at $28.90 on the OTC Markets on Tuesday.

