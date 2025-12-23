Ryanair-ESN Partnership Tops One Million Erasmus Students

Ryanair’s RYAAY achievement of carrying more than one million Erasmus students underscores the airline’s active role in enabling affordable student mobility across Europe. Through its long-standing partnership with the Erasmus Student Network, Ryanair directly supports cross-border education while strengthening its appeal among young, price-sensitive travelers.

The ESN partnership delivers clear cost-saving benefits that address students’ key travel challenges, especially during peak periods like Christmas. By offering discounted fares and free checked baggage, Ryanair enables thousands of Erasmus students to travel home for the festive season without straining their budgets, reinforcing its position as a practical and student-friendly airline.

This nine-year collaboration continues to create tangible value for both partners. ESN enhances the overall mobility experience for international students, while Ryanair drives consistent passenger volumes, encourages repeat travel and builds long-term customer loyalty across its extensive European network.

RYAAY’s Price Performance

Driven by such promising partnerships, the company’s share has surged 28.9% over the past three-month period as compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 19.3% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair’s Zacks Rank

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3(Hold).

