Ryanair Challenges AGCM's Decision, Calls $280M Fine Legally Unsound

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is contesting the Italian Competition Authority’s (“AGCM”) $280 (€256) million fine, stating that the ruling directly contradicts the Milan Court’s January 2024 precedent, which confirmed that Ryanair’s direct distribution model benefits consumers by delivering lower fares, cost efficiency and greater price transparency. By ignoring this binding judgment, the AGCM undermines legal certainty and weakens the credibility of its competition-law enforcement.

The AGCM also overstates Ryanair’s market power. AGCM has fined RYAAY for allegedly abusing its dominant position by blocking travel agencies' access to its services. Ryanair holds just over 30% of the Italian market, a level that does not indicate dominance, especially when the authority relies on a narrowly constructed market definition that excludes long-haul flights, cross-border short-haul routes and competing transport options such as rail and bus. This selective approach materially weakens the foundation of the ruling.

At the same time, the AGCM effectively acknowledges that Ryanair’s approved OTA and travel agent agreements comply with competition law, as they allow cost-free access to fares while preventing consumer overcharging. This inconsistency further undermines the logic of imposing such a substantial fine on a business model that the courts have already deemed pro-consumer.

Overall, the decision exposes a clear conflict between regulatory action and judicial precedent. RYAAY will appeal against AGCM’s ruling. Given the Milan Court’s findings and Ryanair’s consistent practice of passing distribution cost savings on to consumers through lower fares, the airline has strong grounds to overturn the ruling on appeal.

Ryanair’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have surged 28.2% over the past three-month period, compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 21.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair’s Zacks Rank

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

