Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.98 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $13.75 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.99 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $751.21 million from $663.52 million last year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.98 Mln. vs. $13.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $751.21 Mln vs. $663.52 Mln last year.

