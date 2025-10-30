Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.09 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $17.59 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131.70 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.8% to $754.58 million from $604.69 million last year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.09 Mln. vs. $17.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $754.58 Mln vs. $604.69 Mln last year.

