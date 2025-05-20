Markets
Ryan Specialty Buys 360° Underwriting For Undisclosed Sum

May 20, 2025 — 03:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN), a specialty insurance firm, said on Tuesday that it has acquired 360° Underwriting, an Irish managing general underwriter specializing in commercial construction, for an undisclosed sum.  

Post-transaction, 360° will join Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division of Ryan Specialty.

Mark Birrell, Executive Chairman of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers International, said: "Paul and Tommy are well known in the market for their technical underwriting expertise when it comes to construction. Not only are they a perfect fit from a cultural perspective, but they are an excellent complement to our existing latent defect business and a natural entry point for Ryan Specialty to Ireland."

Paul Sherry and Tommy Byrne are the Managing Directors of 360° Underwriting.

