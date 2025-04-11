$RXRX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXRX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $289,475,656 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXRX:
$RXRX Insider Trading Activity
$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 338,574 shares for an estimated $2,286,586.
- BLAKE BORGESON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,341 shares for an estimated $240,709.
- MICHAEL SECORA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $229,504.
- TINA MARRIOTT (President and COO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $37,854
$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. added 14,667,491 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,152,239
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S added 10,114,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,374,919
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,737,196 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,823,444
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 7,659,519 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,778,348
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,693,839 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,210,351
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,505,024 shares (+1069.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,933,962
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,457,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,610,597
