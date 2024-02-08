News & Insights

RXO Turns To Profit In Q4

February 08, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - RXO, Inc. (RXO) Thursday reported net income of $2 million or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter compared with a net loss of $4 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $978 million from $1.120 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $996.36 million.

