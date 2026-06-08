Is RXO Stock a Buy at 0.69X P/S? Valuation, Yield and Execution Risks

RXO Inc. RXO is entering a more constructive freight cycle, with tightening capacity and rising contract rates starting to lift unit economics. AI-driven automation and a leaner cost structure add a second layer of potential operating leverage.

Still, the next few quarters are not set up for a clean, straight-line recovery. Buy-rate inflation has been resetting faster than sell rates, volume recovery remains gradual, and early-year cash generation is weak. That leaves the shares in a more balanced setup into the back half of 2026.

RXO’s Near-Term Setup: Even Risk-Reward Case

The near-term case rests on two forces moving at once. The freight environment is showing supply-driven recovery signals, and RXO has company-specific initiatives that can improve productivity and cost-to-serve. Those are real tailwinds.

At the same time, execution and timing matter. Contract rate improvements do not translate instantly into margin, and demand is not snapping back quickly. “Evenly matched” means investors may see improving indicators without immediate, proportional profit capture over the next few quarters.

RXO’s Short-Term Signal: A Hold-Level View

RXO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, which fits a setup where upside exists, but near-term outcomes depend on margin timing and operational follow-through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

In practical terms, the short-term signal reflects a gap between improving pricing conditions and when those gains fully land in profitability. With contract resets still catching up to higher buy rates, the stock can move with cycle headlines, but fundamental confirmation may arrive later than the market expects.

RXO’s Valuation Through Price-to-Sales

On a forward 12-month price-to-sales basis, RXO trades at 0.69X. That is well below the Zacks sub-industry at 1.56X, the Zacks Transportation sector at 1.49x, and the S&P 500 at 5.1X.

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RXO’s own five-year range frames what the market is discounting. The stock has traded as high as 0.96x and as low as 0.29x, with a five-year median of 0.52x. At today’s level, investors are paying above the median but still far below broader benchmarks, suggesting the market expects improvement but is not pricing in a full-cycle margin outcome yet.

Within the Zacks Transportation – Services industry, peers such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT sit in the same competitive arena, but with different business mixes and scale. Comparing RXO’s multiple to industry and sector levels underscores that the valuation still embeds meaningful caution on timing and execution.

RXO’s $29 Target: What Must Go Right

The $29 price target is tied to a 0.75x forward 12-month sales multiple. That valuation implies the market gives RXO some credit for a better freight cycle and internal efficiency gains, but it also requires clearer evidence that the earnings ramp is taking hold.

Operationally, the path depends on contract-rate realization and improving unit economics. Management’s framework points to better gross profit per load as pricing actions mature and operational improvements compound. A key part of the setup is improving profitability into the second half of 2026, when rate implementation and cost leverage are expected to be more visible.

RXO’s Catalysts: Contract Rates, Spot Mix, Productivity

Contract rates are the central lever. Management raised the current year brokerage contract rate outlook to high single digits, supported by low double-digit award wins late in bid season, with the full run-rate expected by the September quarter.

Gross profit per load is another near-term marker. Truckload gross profit per load improved sequentially in the first quarter of 2026 and was expected to improve again in the second quarter, helped by a higher spot mix. A late-May brokerage update also pointed to May performance tracking at least in line with April, aided by tighter conditions and spot-market opportunities.

Productivity is the structural catalyst. Over the last 12 months, loads per person per day improved about 15%, and agentic AI automated more than 500,000 calls in the first quarter of 2026. Digital quotes rose roughly 30% sequentially, and management cited a more than 10x improvement in time-to-bid on RXO Connect, alongside double-digit year-over-year reductions in brokerage headcount.

RXO's Risks: Margins, Volumes and Cash

The bear-case checklist starts with margin pressure. In the first quarter of 2026, brokerage gross margin was 11.4%, and transportation costs rose as capacity tightened, pushing buy rates higher ahead of contractual sell-rate realization. Fuel also added a modest headwind. If buy-rate inflation persists, the margin catch-up can stay delayed.

Volumes are the second risk. Brokerage volume declined year over year in the first quarter, and management expected truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage volumes to be approximately flat year over year in the June quarter. A higher spot share can lift revenue per load, but it can also increase margin variability around seasonal tightness.

Cash and leverage round out the downside. Adjusted free cash flow was negative $15 million in the first quarter of 2026, and net leverage was 3.7x on a last-12-month bank-adjusted EBITDA basis. With net interest expense guided at $32-$36 million for the current year, deleveraging depends on the planned step-up in profitability in the second half of 2026.

RXO’s Practical Investor Playbook

For a Zacks Rank #3 name, monitoring matters more than predicting. Start with the adjusted EBITDA trajectory versus management’s second-quarter 2026 guide of $27-$37 million, since that bridges toward the expected second-half improvement.

Next, track brokerage gross margin and gross profit per load. Watch how spot share affects results as conditions tighten, and whether contract pricing shows up as expected by the September quarter.

Finally, keep an eye on implementation timing in Managed Transportation, where wins were slated for the second half of 2026, and on the pace of volume normalization versus the broader market. If profitability improves while volumes stabilize, RXO can earn a higher multiple. If not, the valuation discount may persist.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RXO INC (RXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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