RXO (RXO) Price Target Increased by 31.37% to 21.66

The average one-year price target for RXO (NYSE:RXO) has been revised to $21.66 / share. This is an increase of 31.37% from the prior estimate of $16.49 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.46 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from the latest reported closing price of $19.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an decrease of 184 owner(s) or 39.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.09%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 198,558K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 6.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 34,678K shares representing 21.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,573K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 43.19% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 27,578K shares representing 16.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Finepoint Capital holds 9,389K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares , representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,035K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,370K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

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