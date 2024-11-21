News & Insights

Markets
BTU

RWE, Peabody Join To Advance Renewable Energy Projects - Quick Facts

November 21, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RWE and Peabody (BTU) announced a new partnership to strategically advance renewable energy projects by repurposing reclaimed land previously used for mining. RWE is acquiring a majority interest in the R3 Renewables LLC ownership group alongside founding partner Peabody.

R3, a joint venture launched by Peabody, Summit Partners Credit Advisors and Riverstone Credit Partners, repurposes land previously used for coal mining to deliver renewable energy. RWE is acquiring SPCA and Riverstone's equity interest in R3 and Peabody will retain a 25 percent equity interest.

The founding partners of R3 Renewables initiated the development of 5.5 GW pipeline of 10 potential projects on reclaimed mining sites in Indiana and Illinois. RWE will acquire seven of the projects and enter into a joint venture with Peabody to continue development of the three remaining projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.