RVTY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.11, changing hands as low as $109.64 per share. Revvity Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVTY's low point in its 52 week range is $86.30 per share, with $129.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.77. The RVTY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.