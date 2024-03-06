RVT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/8/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/8/24, Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 3/22/24. As a percentage of RVT's recent stock price of $14.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of Royce Value Trust Inc to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when RVT shares open for trading on 3/8/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.845 per share, with $14.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.72.

In Wednesday trading, Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

