Russell 2000 in Correction Zone: How to Benefit With ETFs

The Russell 2000 slipped into correction territory on March 20, 2026, falling more than 10% from its recent peak. The small-cap benchmark ended Friday down 10.9% from its all-time high, as quoted on CNBC. A correction is typically defined as a decline of 10% to 20%.

Oil Shock Weighs on Small Caps

The ongoing Iran conflict has rattled markets, driving a surge of more than 50% in Brent crude oil prices this month. United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO has added about 56% over the past month while United States Oil Fund LP USO has advanced about 50%.

U.S. Economic Growth Slows Sharply in Fourth Quarter

Given their higher exposure to cyclical sectors, small-cap stocks are particularly vulnerable to rising energy costs and slowing economic growth. This is especially true as small-cap stocks are domestically-focused.

The U.S. economy expanded at a much weaker-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, growing at an annual rate of 0.7% from October through December, according to the Commerce Department’s revised estimate.

The figure marked a sharp slowdown from 4.4% growth in the third quarter and 3.8% in the second, and was significantly lower than the government’s initial estimate of 1.4%. Economists had expected the revision to show stronger growth instead of a downgrade, per AP, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Iran Conflict Hurts Consumer Sentiment

Rising geopolitical tensions and higher fuel costs have also affected consumer confidence. A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment showed the gauge falling 1.9% from February to 55.5 in March, deteriorating from last year’s level of 57.

The reading also came in below economists’ expectations of 54.8, marking the lowest level so far this year, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The survey, conducted between Feb. 17 and March 9, was partially completed before U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran began.

As a result, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM has lost about 7% over the past month (as of March 20, 2026) (read: 4 Reasons to Stay Cautious and Play ETFs Strategically).

ETFs That Can Offer Protection in the Small-Cap Spectrum

Inverse small-cap exchange-traded fund Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X ETF TZA has added 22.4% over the past month (as of March 20, 2026).

ProShares Short Russell2000 RWM seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index. The fund has advanced about 7.5% over the past month.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 SRTY, which offers exposure totriple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index, has gained 22.4% over the past month..

Note that the Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April KAPR looks to provide investors with returns that match those of the Russell 2000 Price Index, up to the upside cap of 17.95% before fees and 17.16% after fees, while offering a buffer against the first 15% of losses. The ETF has declined about 0.2% over the past month.

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United States Oil ETF (USO): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA): ETF Research Reports

Proshares Short Russell2000 (RWM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.