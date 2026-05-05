Russel Metals Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$71.8 million, or C$1.30 per share. This compares with C$43.0 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to C$1.418 billion from C$1.173 billion last year.

Russel Metals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$71.8 Mln. vs. C$43.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.30 vs. C$0.75 last year. -Revenue: C$1.418 Bln vs. C$1.173 Bln last year.

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