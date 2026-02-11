Russel Metals Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$30.4 million, or C$0.55 per share. This compares with C$26.9 million, or C$0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to C$1.09 billion from C$1.03 billion last year.

Russel Metals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$30.4 Mln. vs. C$26.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.55 vs. C$0.47 last year. -Revenue: C$1.09 Bln vs. C$1.03 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.