Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Price Target Increased by 15.29% to 29.99

The average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) has been revised to $29.99 / share. This is an increase of 15.29% from the prior estimate of $26.01 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of $27.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 31.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.10%, an increase of 45.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 107,210K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,411K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,386K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,316K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,889K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,604K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 19.13% over the last quarter.

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