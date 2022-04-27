Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.94, changing hands as high as $51.59 per share. Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUSHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUSHA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.95 per share, with $60.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.34.

