Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Price Target Increased by 13.04% to 66.30

The average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHA) has been revised to $66.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.04% from the prior estimate of $58.65 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.08% from the latest reported closing price of $67.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.21%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 78,083K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,166K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 6.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,645K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 9.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,793K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 20.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,767K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,703K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 7.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

