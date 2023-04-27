Rush Enterprises Inc - (RUSHA) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Rush Enterprises Inc - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.23%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 48,948K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 70.38. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.70% from its latest reported closing price of 52.25.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises Inc - is 7,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 44.40% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing a decrease of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 21.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 41.81% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

