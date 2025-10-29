Rush Enterprises Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $66.69 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $79.13 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.881 billion from $1.896 billion last year.

Rush Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.69 Mln. vs. $79.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.881 Bln vs. $1.896 Bln last year.

