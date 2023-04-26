Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (RUSHB) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 6,501K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B is 76.84. The forecasts range from a low of 61.75 to a high of $97.44. The average price target represents an increase of 29.91% from its latest reported closing price of 59.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B is 7,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 7.11% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 744K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 419K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 9.86% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is an international retailer of commercial vehicles, primarily new and used trucks, through its Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 200 locations in 22 states, and 14 locations in Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.