Rush Enterprises, Inc. Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program

Rush Enterprises increases its stock repurchase program by $50 million, raising total authorization to $200 million to enhance shareholder value.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. announced an increase of $50 million to its existing stock repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $200 million for repurchasing its Class A and Class B common stock. This decision comes as the company nears the limit of its original $150 million authorization and reflects its confidence in maintaining a strong capital position amid challenges such as tariff uncertainties and a freight recession. W.M. “Rusty” Rush, the company's Chairman and CEO, emphasized the importance of the stock buyback in enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a diversified customer base and strategic growth plans. The repurchases will occur as deemed appropriate by management and will be based on various market factors, with the program set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Approval of a $50 million increase to the existing stock repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in the company's financial strength and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.



Successful navigation through challenging market conditions, such as the freight recession, suggests effective management and resilience of the company's operations.



The strategic focus on a diversified customer base and a strong sales approach indicates proactive measures to maintain competitive advantage in the commercial vehicle industry.



The company’s ability to generate strong free cash flow positions it well for future investments and capital returns to shareholders, reflecting a solid financial foundation.

Potential Negatives

The press release acknowledges ongoing challenges such as a freight recession and uncertainty surrounding tariffs, which may indicate underlying market weaknesses affecting the company's performance.

Management’s decision to increase the stock repurchase program could be seen as a strategy to prop up stock prices in a declining market, which may raise concerns about the company's long-term growth prospects.

The mention of potential suspension or discontinuation of the stock repurchase program introduces uncertainty regarding the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders, potentially leading to investor apprehension.

FAQ

What is the recent stock repurchase program increase announced by Rush Enterprises?

Rush Enterprises increased its stock repurchase program by $50 million, authorizing up to $200 million in total shares repurchase.

How does Rush Enterprises plan to execute the stock repurchase?

The company may execute repurchases through open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at its discretion, depending on market conditions.

What factors will influence the timing of Rush Enterprises' stock repurchases?

The timing, number, and value of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, stock prices, and other factors considered by management.

What is the deadline for the stock repurchase program?

The stock repurchase program is set to expire on December 31, 2025, but may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

How does Rush Enterprises perform in challenging market conditions?

Rush Enterprises maintains a strong capital position and liquidity, allowing it to navigate challenging market conditions while returning value to shareholders.

$RUSHA Insider Trading Activity

$RUSHA insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JODY POLLARD (Senior Vice President) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $634,890

MICHAEL L GOLDSTONE (SVP, GC and Corp. Sec.) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $234,450

MICHAEL MCROBERTS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $234,080

JASON WILDER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,231 shares for an estimated $69,182.

$RUSHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $RUSHA stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN ANTONIO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase of $50 million to its existing stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $200 million of its shares of Class A common stock, $.01 par value per share, and/or Class B common stock, $.01 par value per share. This increase follows the Company nearing the original authorization limit of $150 million. “Despite the continued uncertainty surrounding tariffs, the continuing freight recession and challenging commercial vehicle market, we remain confident in our strong capital position, liquidity and ability to generate strong free cash flow, and we are pleased to take this opportunity to enhance shareholder value through this $50 million increase to our stock repurchase program,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. “The Company’s strategic focus on maintaining a diversified customer base and our “One Team” sales approach has served us well, and we believe our solid financial performance during the recent challenging industry and market conditions will allow us to continue to invest in our growth strategy while also returning capital to our shareholders,” Rush stated.





Repurchases will be made at times and in amounts as the Company deems appropriate and may be made through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of repurchases under the stock repurchase program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions, stock price and other factors. The stock repurchase program expires on December 31, 2025, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.







About Rush Enterprises, Inc.







Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Dennis Eagle, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs – from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems (through its investment in Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies, Inc.), telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at



www.rushtruckcenters.com





www.rushenterprises.com



and



www.rushtruckcentersracing.com



, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.







Certain statements contained in this release, including those concerning current and projected market conditions and financial performance, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this release. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive factors, general U.S. economic conditions, economic conditions in the new and used commercial vehicle markets, customer relations, relationships with vendors, inflation and the interest rate environment, governmental regulation and supervision, including engine emission regulations, U.S. and global trade policies, product introductions and acceptance, changes in industry practices, one-time events and other factors described herein and in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the declaration and payment of cash dividends and authorization of future share repurchase programs remains at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors and the issuance of future dividends and authorization of future share repurchase programs will depend upon the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, applicable law and other factors that may be deemed relevant by the Company’s Board of Directors. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual business and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









Contact:







Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio





Steven L. Keller, 830-302-5226



