Rural Funds Group Releases Distribution Estimates

October 30, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF), a prominent agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust, has released estimated taxable components for its latest distribution. The group, which owns a diverse portfolio of Australian agricultural assets leased mainly to corporate operators, targets a 4% annual distribution growth by enhancing its leased farms.

