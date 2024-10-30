Rural Funds Group Releases Distribution Estimates

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF), a prominent agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust, has released estimated taxable components for its latest distribution. The group, which owns a diverse portfolio of Australian agricultural assets leased mainly to corporate operators, targets a 4% annual distribution growth by enhancing its leased farms.

