Rural Funds Group Expands with New Securities Issue

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group has announced the issuance of 776,987 fully paid units stapled securities, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to provide investors with attractive opportunities in the agricultural sector. With this announcement, Rural Funds Group continues to strengthen its position in the market.

