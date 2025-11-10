Markets
Rumble To Submit Public Exchange Offer To All Shareholders Of Northern Data

(RTTNews) - Rumble Inc. (RUM) signed a business combination agreement with Northern Data. Rumble will submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all shareholders of Northern Data. Each Northern Data shareholder that tenders will receive 2.0281 newly issued Class A Rumble shares in exchange for each Northern Data share. The transaction would result in approximately 30.4% total pro forma ownership in Rumble for Northern Data shareholders. Commencement of the acceptance period for the offer and closing are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2026.

Rumble and Northern Data have agreed not to enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement for a period of at least three years. The companies have agreed that the management board of Northern Data will terminate the inclusion of the Northern Data shares in the trading on the open market shortly after the closing of the exchange offer.

