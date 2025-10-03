Rumble Shares Surge On Partnership With AI-powered Answer Engine Perplexity

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rumble Inc. (RUM) were gaining around 12 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the video sharing platform and cloud services provider announced its partnership with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer tool.

Perplexity extracts contents from reliable sources to answer questions accurate to an extent with citations and research.

The collaboration aims to enable the users, such as creators and viewers, to explore specific contents for discussion in the crowded media field. The partnership will drive video discovery on Rumble by utilizing the Perplexity AI tools.

The partnership also involves an advertising deal from Perplexity to promote its new AI-based browser Comet to the Rumble audience. In addition, Rumble will introduce a joint subscription offer of Perplexity Pro with Rumble Premium.

Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer, Perplexity highlighted that, "Our search technology is designed to understand user intent and surface relevant results efficiently. We are focused on bringing these capabilities to Rumbles platform while introducing their community to Comets browsing innovations."

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining 12.86 percent, to trade at $8.34. The stock had closed Thursday's regular trading at $7.39, up 3.36 percent or 0.24 cents.

