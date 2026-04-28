Rumble (RUM) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Rumble (NasdaqGM:RUM) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 126.35% from the latest reported closing price of $7.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rumble. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 31.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUM is 0.04%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 49,518K shares. The put/call ratio of RUM is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 9,326K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 35.55% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,402K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,821K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 913K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 16.61% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 833K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 27.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 29.24% over the last quarter.

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