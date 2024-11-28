News & Insights

Rumble Resources Unveils Promising Earaheedy Project Results

November 28, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Rumble Resources Ltd has announced promising metallurgical results from its Earaheedy Zinc-Lead-Ag Project, indicating significant development potential. The use of innovative HydroFloat technology could reduce costs and enhance environmental sustainability by rejecting barren materials early in the process. An internal scoping study is set to begin, aiming to evaluate the project’s economic viability and market opportunities.

