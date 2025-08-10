Rumble Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Rumble Inc. (RUM) released Loss for second quarter of -$30.22 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$30.22 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$26.78 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $25.08 million from $22.47 million last year.

Rumble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$30.22 Mln. vs. -$26.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Revenue: $25.08 Mln vs. $22.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.