Rumble to host 4th Season of ‘Surviving Barstool’

Rumble (RUM) announced that the much-anticipated fourth season of “Surviving Barstool” will move to Rumble, unedited and uncensored, beginning Monday, December 2, 2024. Rumble users and Barstool fans can subscribe to the Barstool Sports Rumble channel here and tune in to watch this season here. YouTube will only carry the censored version of Surviving Barstool. “Surviving Barstool” follows twenty-four of the biggest Barstool employees competing against each other for a $250,000 prize while trapped in the office. The final winner will be decided by the employees who were voted out along the way.

