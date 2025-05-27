Rumble Collaborates with TRON DAO to Enhance Decentralized Cloud Data Storage Infrastructure

Rumble Cloud partners with TRON DAO to enhance decentralized internet through robust cloud storage infrastructure and services.

Quiver AI Summary

Rumble, a video-sharing and cloud services provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with TRON DAO to enhance the decentralization of the internet. In this first phase, Rumble Cloud will offer its data storage infrastructure, which aims to support organizations in avoiding reliance on traditional cloud providers' high pricing and censorship. Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, emphasized the collaboration's alignment with their mission to promote free expression, while TRON's founder, Justin Sun, highlighted the partnership’s importance for fostering an open and censorship-resistant internet. This collaboration leverages Rumble’s robust cloud infrastructure to enhance blockchain's decentralized characteristics, improve redundancy, and bolster network reliability.

Potential Positives

Partnership with TRON enhances Rumble's position in the decentralized internet sector, aligning with its mission to promote free expression.

Rumble Cloud's infrastructure provides essential services that empower organizations to reduce dependency on larger, centralized cloud service providers, addressing issues like unfair pricing and censorship.

The collaboration increases Rumble's credibility and visibility by associating with a leading blockchain network, as TRON is the largest network for Tether, a widely adopted stablecoin.

Rumble Cloud's state-of-the-art technology supports scalability and reliability, ensuring a robust foundation for decentralized applications and organizations.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with TRON may raise concerns over perceived legitimacy due to TRON's contentious reputation within the blockchain community.

The press release lacks specific details about the technical capabilities and reliability of Rumble Cloud's infrastructure, which could lead to skepticism about its effectiveness in supporting decentralized applications.

The emphasis on reducing dependence on "incumbent hyperscalers" may suggest that Rumble is currently facing challenges in competing with established cloud providers, indicating a potential weakness in its market position.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Rumble and TRON?

Rumble and TRON have initiated a strategic partnership where Rumble Cloud will provide data storage infrastructure to enhance TRON's decentralized capabilities.

How will Rumble Cloud support TRON's goals?

Rumble Cloud will provide access to essential cloud computing services, enhancing TRON's decentralized and censorship-resistant framework.

What services does Rumble Cloud offer?

Rumble Cloud provides virtual machines, Kubernetes orchestration, block and object storage, load balancers, and virtual private cloud options.

Why is this collaboration important for decentralized internet?

This partnership reinforces the decentralized qualities of blockchain by ensuring reliable cloud data storage and improving censorship resistance.

What impact does this have on the blockchain industry?

The collaboration between Rumble and TRON aims to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance the infrastructure supporting decentralized applications and technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





First phase of collaboration provides TRON with data storage infrastructure















LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Rumble





(





NASDAQ:RUM





, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with





TRON DAO





, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). In the initial phase of the collaboration, Rumble Cloud will provide access to its infrastructure, supporting a more decentralized and resilient foundation.





Rumble Cloud is designed to empower organizations to become independent from incumbent hyperscalers’ unfair pricing, vendor lock-in strategies, and censorship through a comprehensive portfolio of essential cloud computing services including virtual machines, Kubernetes orchestration, block and object storage, load balancers, and virtual private cloud options.





“Blockchain and cryptocurrency represent the decentralized internet that promises the freedom to be innovative, and that is exactly compatible with Rumble’s mission to promote and protect free expression,” said Rumble founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “It’s an honor to be entrusted by TRON, and we look forward to a long relationship.”





“TRON was built on the belief that the internet should be open, censorship-resistant, and owned by its users,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “Collaborating with Rumble Cloud reinforces that commitment—giving us more freedom to build.”





TRON also recently reclaimed the distinction of being the leading network for Tether (USDT), the most widely adopted stablecoin, which represents over 63 percent of theglobal marketshare with over $150 billion in circulation. This collaboration underscores the synergistic nature of blockchain’s relationship with reliable cloud data storage infrastructure, which provides the secure hosting environment needed to help maintain the decentralized qualities that are native to the industry.





By leveraging cloud infrastructure through Rumble Cloud, organizations can reduce single points of failure, improve censorship resistance, and ensure the network maintains its decentralized nature while benefiting from enterprise-grade storage reliability. Built on the foundation of the





Rumble.com





video streaming infrastructure, which already supports millions of video streams, Rumble Cloud offers state-of-the-art technology and compute power that can effortlessly scale operations.









About RUMBLE









Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.



corp.rumble.com



.









Media Contact













press@rumble.com













About TRON DAO









TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.





Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $77.7 billion. As of May 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 308 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.









Media Contact









Yeweon Park









press@tron.network









###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.