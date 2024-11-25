News & Insights

Stocks
RUM

Rumble announces bitcoin treasury strategy

November 25, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rumble (RUM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a corporate treasury diversification strategy of allocating a portion of the company’s excess cash reserves to Bitcoin (BTC). This move emphasizes Rumble’s belief in Bitcoin as a valuable tool for strategic planning and is designed to accelerate the company’s expansion into cryptocurrency. Rumble’s Bitcoin allocation strategy will include purchases, at the discretion of the company, of up to $20M. “We believe that the world is still in the early stages of the adoption of Bitcoin, which has recently accelerated with the election of a crypto-friendly U.S. presidential administration and increased institutional adoption. Unlike any government-issued currency, Bitcoin is not subject to dilution through endless money-printing, enabling it to be a valuable inflation hedge and an excellent addition to our treasury,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are also excited to strengthen our ties with crypto and to bolster our efforts to become the leading video and cloud services platform for the crypto community,” Pavlovski added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.