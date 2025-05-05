RUM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Rumble Inc (Symbol: RUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.84, changing hands as low as $7.76 per share. Rumble Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUM's low point in its 52 week range is $4.92 per share, with $17.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.