Ruffer LLP Cuts Stake in eHealth (EHTH)

Fintel reports that Ruffer LLP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH). This represents 0.0019% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.92MM shares and 7.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for eHealth is $7.04. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $8.39.

The projected annual revenue for eHealth is $426MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in eHealth. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 12.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EHTH is 0.0221%, a decrease of 52.7990%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.24% to 22,425K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 2,198,117 shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 1,977,993 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654,693 shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 54.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,661,550 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707,408 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,152,160 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 866,905 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128,159 shares, representing a decrease of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHTH by 65.94% over the last quarter.

eHealth Background Information

eHealth, Inc. operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, eHealth has connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Its proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

