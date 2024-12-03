Ruffer LLP Adjusts Stake in Checkit Plc

Checkit plc (GB:CKT) has released an update.
Ruffer LLP has reduced its stake in Checkit Plc by selling 500,000 shares, lowering its voting rights from 5% to 4.646622%. This adjustment reflects a strategic decision by Ruffer LLP, impacting the company’s overall voting influence. Such moves are crucial for shareholders and investors tracking the dynamics of Checkit Plc’s shareholding structure.
