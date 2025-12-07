Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast

Rubrik’s (NYSE: RBRK) stock price rebounded robustly in December 2025 and will set a new all-time high by mid-year 2026 because it is vital to the AI ecosphere. The company’s fiscal Q3 results aligned with the newly revealed trend of accelerating AI and cloud adoption, as indicated by results from Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA).

The critical details for investors include Rubrik’s position in the AI ecosystem: it is a cloud/data management company focused on backup and recovery, and is a fundamental element of comprehensive, enterprise-level cybersecurity, which it refers to as cyber resilience. Keeping data safe is only part of the problem; recovering it and helping businesses get back on track is the other half.

Rubrik Posts Wow-Results: Guidance Stuns Market, Shares Surge

Rubrik’s FQ3 results were stunning, with its $350.17 million in net revenue up nearly 50% year-over-year, outpacing MarketBeat’s reported consensus by almost 1000 basis points (bps), driven by the growth of large clients and clients in general. The company reports a 52% increase in subscriptions, its core business, with subscription ARR up by 34% and ARR from clients generating more than $100K in revenue up by 27%.

Margin news is another stunning detail. The company achieved significant revenue leverage, improving margins across the board, to deliver not only bottom-line strength but also profits, reversing an expected loss. The 10 cents in adjusted earnings is more than a quarter better than expected, with cash flow up 200% and free cash flow up 400%.

Guidance is yet another stunning detail, underpinning the stock price rebound and longer-term outlook. The company issued a strong Q4 guide, expecting the strengths and business momentum to continue, and lifted its full-year outlook to levels at the low ends of the revenue and earnings ranges above the prior highs. For full-year revenue, it is forecast to be at least $1.28 billion, or 400 bps better than expected.

Analysts and Institutions Buy Into Rubriks' Accelerating Growth Outlook

Analysts and institutional trends reveal that Rubrik’s stock is being accumulated in 2025. The analysts' trends include a few price target reductions over the last year and quarter, but these are insufficient to offset the overall trend. Those include solid coverage with 21 analysts following the stock, a Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrend in the consensus price target. The post-release activity includes several price target revisions that align with the trend, pointing to an above-consensus level, suggesting a 25% upside from the critical resistance point is a minimum target. A move to the high-end range puts upside potential closer to $130, or about 35%.

Institutions own about 50% of the stock as of December and provide solid support. They have been aggressively accumulating stock this year at a pace of approximately $3.70 per $1 sold, which has also provided a market tailwind. Assuming this dynamic remains in place, RBRK’s stock price has little choice but to move higher unless the short-sellers get involved. As it is, the short interest was elevated at nearly 10% in late November, fueling the price updraft in December.

Rubrik’s Robust Rebound Reaches Three-Month High, More Highs to Come

Rubrik’s report and guidance update catalyzed a robust rebound. The market gained more than 25% soon after the opening bell and continued higher in early trading. The move indicates robust support and short-covering, and will likely continue higher in the near term, at least. The critical resistance is near $100; a move above it will signal a market shift, but there is risk until that level is broken. Short-sellers may choose to reposition at the $100 level and cap gains until a more potent catalyst emerges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.