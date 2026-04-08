Rubrik Slides 25% in 3 Months: Is Holding the Appropriate Move Now?

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK, the leading provider of data security solutions, has seen its shares tumble 25.2% over the past three months, sharply underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.3% drop and the Internet - Software industry’s 17.5% decline.



The underperformance reflects expected short-term EPS losses, heavy investments in AI, security innovation and go-to-market initiatives that are weighing on operating margin, slower revenue growth expected in fiscal 2027 versus fiscal 2026 and macroeconomic uncertainty.



RBRK stock has also lagged competitors in the data security and management space, including Dell Technologies DELL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Intl Business Machines IBM in the past three months. While Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have appreciated 47.6% and 11.7%, respectively, Intl Business Machines has declined 19.3% over the same period.

RBRK 3-Month Price Return Performance



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Rubrik’s Rich Valuation Remains a Key Overhang

From a valuation standpoint, Rubrik remains expensive, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.43X — above the industry average of 3.62X. Its Value Score of F reinforces concerns that the stock is significantly overvalued.



However, this premium partly reflects Rubrik’s high-growth profile, strong ARR expansion and positioning at the intersection of AI and data security. Still, when compared with competitors like Dell Technologies (0.83X), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (0.79X) and Intl Business Machines (3.19X), the valuation gap remains significant and could limit near-term upside.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the near-term picture appears challenging, several underlying factors continue to support its long-term potential. Let’s take a closer look.

AI Opportunity & Data Security Boom Drives RBRK’s Growth

Rubrik’s long-term growth is strongly supported by the convergence of AI adoption and the accelerating need for data security, creating a large and expanding market opportunity. Enterprises are generating massive volumes of data across hybrid cloud, SaaS and on-prem environments while simultaneously facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. This dynamic is driving demand for cyber resilience solutions that go beyond prevention and focus on data protection, recovery, and governance.



The rise of enterprise AI further strengthens this opportunity. Management emphasized that AI transformation and agentic AI adoption are creating new risks and operational complexities, increasing the need for platforms capable of monitoring, controlling and recovering from AI-driven workflows. Rubrik is leveraging this trend by evolving from a traditional data security provider into a “mission control” platform for AI enterprises, enabling safe AI deployment at scale.



Importantly, Rubrik’s platform-based approach allows it to capitalize on this dual tailwind of data growth and AI adoption simultaneously. Its architecture integrates data, identity and application context into a unified system, enabling multiple monetization vectors — from data protection and threat analytics to AI operations and governance. As data complexity and AI adoption rise, Rubrik benefits from a natural expansion cycle, reinforcing its long-term growth potential.

RBRK’s Subscription Model Supports Expansion

Rubrik’s subscription-based SaaS model remains a key strength, providing strong revenue visibility and scalability. The company primarily sells its platform through subscriptions to Rubrik Security Cloud, leveraging a land-and-expand strategy that enables customers to start with a specific use case and gradually increase adoption over time. This model aligns with revenue growth.



A key strength of this model is its ability to drive consistent expansion within the existing customer base. Growth is fueled by three primary vectors: increasing data under protection, adding new applications and identities, and adopting additional security capabilities. This dynamic creates a powerful flywheel effect, where the value of Rubrik’s platform increases as customers deepen their usage, leading to strong retention and expansion metrics. Management highlighted that net revenue retention remains above 120%, reflecting robust customer stickiness and continued upsell opportunities across its multi-product platform.



Financial results further validate the strength of this subscription model. Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $1.46 billion, growing 34% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, while subscription revenues increased 50%, significantly outpacing overall revenue growth. Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance for ARR growth of 25-26% and revenue growth of 27-28% indicates sustained momentum. Improving contribution margins and rising free cash flow further highlight operating leverage as the business scales.

RBRK’s Positive Surprise History and Estimate Revisions

The company has achieved unexpected earnings surprises in each of the four trailing quarters, the average being 110.16%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBRK’s fiscal 2027 sales growth of 21.79%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, up sharply from 2 cents over the past 30 days. Rubrik reported a loss of 1 cent per share in fiscal 2026, highlighting growing confidence among analysts in the company’s earnings trajectory.

RBRK Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Stay on Hold for Now

Rubrik faces clear near-term headwinds, including margin pressure, elevated valuation and macro uncertainty. However, its strong positioning in AI-driven data security, expanding market opportunity and resilient subscription model provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. At current levels, the risk-reward appears balanced. Investors may consider maintaining a hold stance while closely monitoring margin improvement trajectory, AI monetization progress and ARR growth sustainability.



Rubrik currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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