Rubrik Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Rubrik RBRK is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Sept. 9.



For the to-be-reported quarter, RBRK expects revenues between $281 million and $283 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $282.2 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.7%.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 33 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Rubrik reported a loss of 40 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Rubrik beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 43.57%.



In terms of share price movement, since the first-quarter fiscal 2026 results (June 5), RBRK shares have dropped 7.7%, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and closest competitor Dell Technologies DELL. While the broader sector has returned 15.4%, shares of Dell Technologies have appreciated 11.6% over the same time frame.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for RBRK’s Q2 Earnings

Rubrik’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to have benefited from an expanding clientele. The company ended the fiscal first quarter with 2,381 customers with $100K or more in Subscription Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR), rising 28% year over year. Subscription ARR increased 38% year over year to $1.18 billion, with 85% contributed by the largest customers (ARR greater than $100K).



Rubrik’s rich partner base that includes Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Rubrik is Microsoft’s partner of the year in the healthcare and life science category, while in the infrastructure modernization category, RBRK is Alphabet’s partner of the year.



Rubrik and Alphabet’s cloud arm, Google Cloud and Mandiant partnered to develop a cloud-based isolated recovery solution on Google Cloud in the fiscal first quarter. The solution features secure backup and replication to Google Cloud through Rubrik’s Secure Vault. The company has also introduced Rubrik for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



Rubrik inked a strategic alliance with Deloitte to deliver advanced data security and management solutions. The company also announced a strategic partnership with NTT Data for comprehensive ransomware protection. Rubrik launched the Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, a fully managed, isolated recovery service for enterprises in partnership with Rackspace.

