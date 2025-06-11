Markets
Rubrik Prices Offering Of $1 Bln Of Convertible Senior Notes

June 11, 2025 — 02:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK), a cloud data management and security company, said on Wednesday that it has priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.

The company also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of notes. 

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on June 13.

Rubrik estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $980 million, or around $1.13 billion, if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repay debt, and for general corporate purposes.

